zipLogix Announces App to Digitize Disclosure Forms

zipLogix™ has announced an application, Glide Forms, that gives California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) members the ability to have their clients complete disclosures, including the Transfer Disclosure Statement, electronically.

Glide Forms provides a step-by-step TurboTax®-like interface for sellers to securely and digitally input their disclosure information. The intuitive wizard makes it significantly easier for sellers to answer questions about their property, ensures all relevant information is included, and provides sellers with clarifications on what a question is asking for whenever needed.

“We’re excited to partner with Glide and offer Glide Forms functionality to C.A.R. members as a part of zipForm® Plus,” says Scott Strong, CEO of zipLogix. “We believe real estate professionals and their clients will benefit from this all-digital approach to sellers’ disclosure form completion and submission.”

Content Square 1.

“There are more than 400,000 property owners struggling through these forms manually each year in California,” says Sebastian Tonkin, CEO of Glide. “We’re excited to put an end to this headache for everyone, and we see our partnership with zipLogix as an important first step toward enabling a more modern client experience for real estate professionals everywhere.”

“The Glide interface has delivered a better client experience than trying to send handwritten forms back-and-forth and then explaining that there was missing information over the phone,” says Ruth Krishnan, an agent in San Francisco who used Glide during the beta period. “I also felt that the seller was spending more time reading the disclosure questions and really answering things more thoroughly. This in turn provided more complete and accurate information for buyers. Even in the case they can make it face-to-face, I will probably still make it part of our disclosure review meeting.”

For more information, please visit www.ziplogix.com.



Content Square 2.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.