Broker Public Portal Adds to Board of Managers

The Broker Public Portal (BPP) has added four new members to its Board of Managers: Bill Miller, CEO of Metrolist Services, Inc.; Kathleen Manchin, director of Industry Relations/Corporate Counsel at Keller Williams Realty International; Chelsea Goyer, VP of Recruiting, Partner Programs & MLS Relations at Redfin; and Christina Pappas, district sales manager of The Keyes Company.

“Bringing Bill, Kathleen, Chelsea and Christina onto our board is an incredible addition of outstanding talent in both breadth of perspective and depth of knowledge,” says Merle Whitehead, chairman of the BPP and chairman, New York State of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “Together, as a board, we will continue to make sure Broker Public Portal continues to deliver and improve what millions of consumers and hundreds of thousands of agents have demonstrated they want.”

The BPP Board of Managers by charter includes a “fair and balanced group of executives who represent the interests of large brokers (5), medium brokers (3), small brokers (2), independent managers (2) and multiple listing service organizations (MLSs) (4).” Agent count of participating firms establishes the size of brokerages eligible. The nominating committee of the board has seven of the current directors, and was chaired by Joan Docktor of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox and Roach, REALTORS®. The board has staggered terms of three and two years in each category.

The 2018 Board of Managers includes:

Merle Whitehead , Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Chairman)

, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Chairman) John Mosey , NorthstarMLS (Vice Chairman)

, NorthstarMLS (Vice Chairman) Rebecca Jensen , Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED)

, Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) Bill Miller , Metrolist Services, Inc.

, Metrolist Services, Inc. Tim Dain , MARIS

, MARIS Gurtej Sodhi , Crye-Leike

, Crye-Leike Mary Frances Burleson , Ebby Halliday, REALTORS®

, Ebby Halliday, REALTORS® Kathleen Manchin , Keller Williams Realty International

, Keller Williams Realty International Joan Docktor , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox and Roach, REALTORS®

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox and Roach, REALTORS® Craig McClelland , Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers

, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers Chelsea Goyer , Redfin

, Redfin Pat Shea , Lyon Real Estate

, Lyon Real Estate Christina Pappas , The Keyes Company

, The Keyes Company Paul Wells , RE/MAX of Barrington

, RE/MAX of Barrington Andy Starck , Starck Real Estate

, Starck Real Estate Alon Chaver , HomeServices of America

, HomeServices of America Craig Cheatham, The Realty Alliance

Departing board members include Cameron Paine, formerly of Smart MLS; Cary Sylvester, formerly of Keller Williams; Richard Haase, formerly of Latter and Blum, and Mitch Ribak of Tropical Realty.

“We are deeply appreciative of all of these past board members for all of the time, energy and contributions to the success of the BPP,” Whitehead says.

The BPP is owned and operated by real estate brokerages and MLSs, and is delivering with Homesnap benefits to more than 800,000 real estate professionals in America today.



For more information, please visit www.brokerpublicportal.com or www.homesnap.com/bpp.



