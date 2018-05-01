CENTURY 21 JWC Florida Realty Acquires Cooperative Real Estate Group

CENTURY 21 JWC Florida Realty has acquired Cooperative Real Estate Group and will now operate as CENTURY 21 Keystone Realty. The brokerage is led by Giuseppe “Joe” Pistone and Peggy Clemente and serves Southeast Florida.

Ray Anastas and Scott Kasten, co-owners of Cooperative Real Estate Group, will be joining CENTURY 21 Keystone Realty, along with their 54 agents. With the acquisition, the brokerage will now offer both residential and commercial real estate services to buyers, sellers and renters in Southeast Florida, including Pembroke Pines, Cooper City, Davie, Miramar, Hollywood, Weston, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, Palm Beach and their surrounding communities. The office will remain at its location on the corner of Taft Street and Douglas Road in Pembroke Pines.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with such a great office to better serve the homebuyers and sellers within our communities,” says Pistone. “With this growth in talent, we’ll now be able to extend our services beyond our original market to reach even more people and families looking to find their next home.”

“Joe and Peggy exemplify the importance of hard work and embody all that we represent at Century 21 Real Estate by constantly defying mediocrity,” says Nick Bailey, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “After joining the System just over a year ago, it’s great to see this team continue to grow and exceed expectations in Florida. We warmly welcome Ray, Scott and their entire team to the CENTURY 21 brand and look forward to all the great success we’ll see with this new partnership.”

