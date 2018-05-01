DocuSign Goes Public

DocuSign has announced the pricing of its initial public offering at $29 per share, raising $629 million. Its first day of trading was April 27.

DocuSign, headquartered in San Francisco, is an e-signature solution, as well as provider of transaction management tools, with applications in real estate. Its offerings include eSignature and DocuSign Transaction Rooms. Since its founding in 2003, the company has grown to more than 2,000 employees in 13 offices and has enabled over 700 million transactions. It grew its revenue 52 percent from 2016 to 2017 and 36 percent from 2017 to 2018, with $518.5 million in revenue in 2018. It currently has more than 370,000 customers. The company named Dan Springer CEO in 2017.

According to a fourth quarter 2017 RISMedia survey, 25 percent of agents and brokers are DocuSign users. DocuSign is the exclusive e-signature solution for the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) through the organization’s REALTOR Benefits® Program.

The company’s stock soared 31 percent on Friday, MarketWatch reported.

The company's stock soared 31 percent on Friday, MarketWatch reported.



