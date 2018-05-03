Coldwell Banker United, REALTORSÂ® Acquires Mariner Realty

Coldwell Banker United, REALTORSÂ® has acquired the assets of Greater Houston-based Welsh and Goebel Company, doing business as Mariner Realty. Broker/Owner Wendy Welsh Goebel and the brokerage’s 22 agents will affiliate with Coldwell Banker United, REALTORSÂ®.

“We are so excited to welcome the talented agents of Mariner Realty to Coldwell Banker United, REALTORSÂ®,” says Ken Morris, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker United, REALTORSÂ®. “They bring a wealth of market knowledge and professional acumen to our network. Their addition strengthens our presence in the area and positions them and our company for future growth.”

“Coldwell Banker United, REALTORSÂ® prides itself on helping agents live exceptional lives,” says Welsh Goebel. “Their innovative technology, educational resources and business programs and services offered to agents not only help them to succeed, but ultimately benefit their clients. Our future success is guaranteed with this relationship.”

