Howard Hanna Names Justin Grant Manager of Great Neck Office

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has named Justin Grant manager of its Great Neck office in Virginia Beach, Va. Grant, an associate broker, began with Howard Hanna in 2013, consistently earning incentive trips from Hanna Travel and inclusion in the Howard Hanna Champions Club.

“With Justin’s experience, education and passion for helping others, we are confident he will be an excellent leader for our Great Neck team,” says Gail Coleman, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services’ Southeast Region.

“We are lucky to have Justin as a member of our leadership team,” says Dennis Cestra, Jr., VP of the Southeast Region. “He is driven and results-oriented. Justin’s skillset lends itself well to help agents achieve their goals.”

“My passion has always been helping others to succeed,” says Grant. “I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to lead the Great Neck office.”

Grant has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, double-majoring in Finance and Economics with a minor in Real Estate. Grant is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), a designated Military Relocation Professional and a Certified New Home Sales Professional.

The announcement was made at the Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club on May 2.



