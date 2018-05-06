Keller Williams Reports Q1 2018 Results

Keller Williams has announced its first quarter 2018 results, with achievements in growth and technology.

“At Keller Williams, we’re focused on building technology for our people,” says John Davis, CEO and president, Keller Williams. “Our people are letting us know exactly what they want and we are building for them.”



Technology, R&D and Industry Highlights

Kelle, a proprietary artificial intelligence real estate business partner, is available in the U.S. and Canada. As of March 31, 46,453 agents have downloaded Kelle and asked more than 315,000 questions.

Referrals, an agent-to-agent referral network and transaction tool, is available in the U.S and Canada. Within Q1 2018, 4,674 live referrals were sent, representing $1.2 billion in sales volume. Within Referrals, 1,012,523 network invites were sent between agents in Q1 2018 alone.

KW Labs, the innovation hub of Keller Williams, conducted just under 100 labs in Q1 2018 to fuel ongoing R&D into technology powered by agent and consumer insights.

Trainingmagazine inducted Keller Williams into its Hall of Fame of top training organizations.

Keller Williams’ 324 firms ranked on RISMedia’s Power Broker Top 1,000, representing 21 percent of the total volume, a full $123.2 billion in front of any other real estate franchise.

Glassdoor rated Keller Williams No. 13 on its Top Large category for Best Places to Work in 2018.

CareerBliss rated Keller Williams No. 1 Happiest Company to Work For in 2018.

“Once again, we’re excited to report our agents are outperforming the industry, breaking production records originally set in the first quarter of 2017,” Davis says. “Across the globe, our agents continue to grow marketshare, helping them fund bigger lives and create new opportunities.”

United States (U.S.-only production data in Q1 2018)

Franchise is now home to 159,792 agents in the United States alone, as of March 31.

Agents closed 213,071 transactions in Q1 2018, up 4.8 percent over Q1 2017.

Agents closed $62.7 billion in sales volume, up 10.7 percent from previous Q1.

Franchisee owner profit in the first quarter was up 3.4 percent over Q1 2017 to $35.1 million.

Profit share increased 5.6 percent over Q1 2017 to $30.2 million.

Agents took 174,149 new listings (new market inventory), up 8.8 percent over Q1 2017.

Listings taken volume totaled $59.3 billion, up 18.2 percent over Q1 2017.

Agents wrote 264,007 contracts (projected closings), up 3.7 percent over Q1 2017.

Contracts written volume was $78.6 billion, up 9.8 percent over Q1 2017.

KW Canada (Canada-only production data in Q1 2018)

Franchise is now home to 3,155 agents in Canada, as of March 31.

Agents closed 5,130 transactions in Q1 2018, up 4.4 percent over Q1 2017.

Agents closed $1.9 billion in sales volume, up 10.5 percent from previous Q1.

Franchisee owner profit in the first quarter was up 8.9 percent over Q1 2017 to $306,171.

Agents took 5,662 new listings (new market inventory), up 15.3 percent over Q1 2017.

Listings taken volume totaled $2.4 billion, up 38.7 percent over Q1 2017.

Agents wrote 6,133 contracts (projected closings), up 4.0 percent over Q1 2017.

Contracts written volume was $2.3 billion, up 8.3 percent over Q1 2017.

Keller Williams Worldwide (Outside the U.S. and Canada in Q1 2018)

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, the franchise is now home to 6,609 agents, as of March 31.

Agents closed 5,787 transactions in Q1 2018, up 61.9 percent over Q1 2017.

Agents closed $1.3 billion in sales volume, up 163.6 percent from previous Q1.

Growth share increased 91.0 percent over Q1 2017 to $446,842.

Agents took 18,348 new listings (new market inventory), up 89.1 percent over Q1 2017.

Listings taken volume totaled $5.7 billion, up 121.7 percent over Q1 2017.

Agents wrote 6,482 contracts (projected closings), up 45.7 percent over Q1 2017.

Contracts written volume was $830.4 million, up 69.2 percent over Q1 2017.

Operating outside of the U.S. and Canada, Keller Williams Worldwide, the international division of Keller Williams, regions include: Argentina; Belize; Bermuda; Colombia; Costa Rica; Czech Republic; Dubai, UAE; France; Greater Shanghai, China; Greece; Indonesia; Israel; Jamaica; Mexico; Monaco; Nicaragua; Northern Cyprus; Panama; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Romania; Southern Africa; Southern Cyprus; Spain; Turkey; United Kingdom; and Vietnam.



