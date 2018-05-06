Realtors Property ResourceÂ® Adds More Than 1 Billion New Data Points

Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (RPRÂ®) has completed its annual Esri data refresh, adding more than 1 billion new data points to the platform.
Esri isÂ a world leader in the supply of geographic information system software, web GIS and geodatabase management applications. According to RPR, Esri data plays a critical role in empowering the real estate data and reporting site’s commercial trade area analyses, federal and local economic area reports, and residential neighborhood statistics.
“Investment opportunities arise from a deep understanding of local communities and insight into their needs or preferences,” says Emily Line, vice president of Commercial Services at RPR. “Esri data, through RPR, helps REALTORSÂ® amplify that market knowledge with location-based data to help drive growth.”
The Esri data refresh includes:
- New 2017 data from the U.S. Census Community Survey and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, among others
- New five-year projections from the American Census Community Survey, through 2022
- Updated Points of Interest (POIs), representing 12,567,946 businesses across the nation
- New daytime population and commuter data sets in RPR Trade Area Reports
- New attributes for site selection, including loan debt and online spending
RPR has experienced a milestone in user growth in 2018, as web sessions topped 3.7 million in Q1, a 27.7 percent increase year over year. RPR Mobileâ„¢, the flagship of the platform’s “anytime, anywhere” offerings, also experienced significant growth through April 2018 with app downloads exceeding 412,000 by REALTORSÂ®Â nationwide. The record numbers are reflective of REALTORSÂ®’ increasing use of the platform’s market data and reports.
RPR is a subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR).
For more information, please visit www.narrpr.com.
For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.