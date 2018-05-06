Realtors Property ResourceÂ® Adds More Than 1 Billion New Data Points

Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (RPRÂ®) has completed its annual Esri data refresh, adding more than 1 billion new data points to the platform.

Esri isÂ a world leader in the supply of geographic information system software, web GIS and geodatabase management applications. According to RPR, Esri data plays a critical role in empowering the real estate data and reporting site’s commercial trade area analyses, federal and local economic area reports, and residential neighborhood statistics.

“Investment opportunities arise from a deep understanding of local communities and insight into their needs or preferences,” says Emily Line, vice president of Commercial Services at RPR. “Esri data, through RPR, helps REALTORSÂ® amplify that market knowledge with location-based data to help drive growth.”

The Esri data refresh includes:

New 2017 data from the U.S. Census Community Survey and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, among others

New five-year projections from the American Census Community Survey, through 2022

Updated Points of Interest (POIs), representing 12,567,946 businesses across the nation

New daytime population and commuter data sets in RPR Trade Area Reports

New attributes for site selection, including loan debt and online spending

RPR has experienced a milestone in user growth in 2018, as web sessions topped 3.7 million in Q1, a 27.7 percent increase year over year. RPR Mobileâ„¢, the flagship of the platform’s “anytime, anywhere” offerings, also experienced significant growth through April 2018 with app downloads exceeding 412,000 by REALTORSÂ®Â nationwide. The record numbers are reflective of REALTORSÂ®’ increasing use of the platform’s market data and reports.

RPR is a subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR).

For more information, please visit www.narrpr.com.



