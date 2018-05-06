Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Franchise Footprint Grows in Q1 2018

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. added offices in the first quarter of 2018. The growth was driven by the addition of offices in the Southern region, including in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina and Tennessee, and in Indiana, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Washington.

“It’s exciting to see independent brokerages across the country continue to turn to the Weichert brand to help increase their local marketshare,” says Bill Scavone, president and COO of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Independent brokerages have tremendous faith in the Weichert brand and strongly believe in the operating and management systems we provide to help them capture a larger share of their local market.”

“Joining the Weichert brand gives us access to industry-leading online resources to better serve our customers, as well as an opportunity for our agents to achieve new levels of real estate success,” says Stephanie Clarke, co-owner of Weichert, Realtors® – Turnkey in Baton Rouge, La., which joined the Weichert franchise system in April.

“The representatives from Weichert seemed very client- and agent-focused from the moment we first met with them to explore a franchise opportunity,” says Patty McCann, Clarke’s business partner and broker of Weichert, Realtors® – Turnkey. “We were also thoroughly impressed by everything Weichert could provide to help grow our business. They just had much more to offer than the other brands we spoke with and considered.”

