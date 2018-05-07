80 Motto Mortgage Franchises Now Sold in U.S.

Motto Franchising, LLC has announced that 80 Motto Mortgage franchises have been sold in the U.S., with 40 now open and operating. Fifty franchises were sold in its first year. Motto Mortgage launched in October 2016.

“Eighty franchises sold with more than 40 now open is a tremendous achievement for the Motto Mortgage team and network,” says Motto Franchising President Ward Morrison. “We’re the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the country and we knew from the early beginning that our unique brokerage model was needed in the industry. It’s a very exciting time for all of us at Motto Mortgage.”

Motto Mortgage has franchises operating in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, D.C. and Washington State. Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network work hard to give homebuyers options—and present competitive quotes from wholesale lenders—because no loan is one-size-fits-all. Motto Mortgage is a different idea: a network of mortgage brokers, focused on providing personalized guidance with more clarity and less jargon. Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network work close by—and closely with—real estate agents to deliver a one-stop solution. Motto Mortgage franchises are increasing competition in the industry, resulting in more options and a better customer experience for consumers. Importantly, Motto Mortgage loan originators are not bound to the products of one specific lender, but have access to quality loan options from various sources.

For more information, please visit www.mottomortgage.com.



