How many ads can I upload for a Reservation

A Reservation is divided by months. For example, Ed’s Real Estate signed a contract for Content Square Ad from June 1st to 2018 to Dec 31st 2018 for 40,000 Impressions. The system will automatically create a reservation with the details. The user/client will be notified via email (before 21,14 and 7 days the ad goes live) with a link. When you click on the link, the screen will show you your upcoming ads with links to upload your images for the ads. You don’t have to calculate the impressions, the system will automatically calculate the impressions depending on the no of days in the month. and the start date. If you want to modify the impressions for any particular month/ad you need to contact the Cindi Gallucci, Director, Client Relations & Event Management. You can upload single Ad for the whole reservation or you can upload separate ads for each month. You can upload upto 5 images for a single Ad.

Let’s say you want to upload an image for the Month of June for the Content Square Ad for the above reservation. You have to click on the “Upload Ad” link at the month of June for the Content Square. Then the following screen will appear. Here you can add multiple images upto 5 by clicking the “Upload Another Ad” Button. All the images will be taken once and if the image dimensions match the criteria, then all the iamges will be uploaded and will be waiting for the “Approval”. In the below screen you can even control the % of impressions for each image. If it’s only one image, the system will automatically allow 100% impressions to the image.