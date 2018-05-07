LeadingRE Names Home Partners of America to Solutions Group Program

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has named Home Partners of America as a preferred provider through its Solutions Group program. Home Partners of America offers a Lease Purchase Program, which provides qualified renters the opportunity to select a home for sale to lease with a right to purchase. Participants can lease the home for up to five years (three years in Texas) and purchase the home at any time during their residency at a predetermined price.

“Home Partners of America offers our members a way to help more people realize homeownership—whether working with first-time homebuyers who are not quite ready to buy, relocating clients who are still exploring the area or creditworthy households who are unable to obtain a mortgage for one reason or another,” says Robin LaSure, vice president of Corporate Marketing for LeadingRE. “And, by extending services to these clients, an agent can convert a rental prospect into sales transaction, earning a full sales commission.”

“LeadingRE companies not only represent the top independent real estate firms across the country, but also they share our values and commitment to a quality experience,” says Ayoub Rabah, SVP of Marketing at Home Partners of America. “We are honored to further develop our relationship with LeadingRE by becoming part of the Solutions Group program. Home Partners of America’s Lease Purchase Program provides LeadingRE members an opportunity to better serve their rental customers by providing them with a transparent solution offering more choice, control and flexibility, along with A New Path to Homeownership®.”

Content Square 1.

Home Partners of America has already had great success working with LeadingRE members throughout the U.S., including ReeceNichols Real Estate in the Kansas City metropolitan area, according to a company release.

For more information, please visit www.LeadingRE.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.