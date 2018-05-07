Long & Foster/Christie’s Luxury Homes Magazine Wins Award

Long & Foster/Christie’s International Real Estate’s Luxury Homes magazine, Spring 2018 edition, has been awarded The American Business Awards’ SILVER STEVIE® for best print publication. The magazine is distributed in The Wall Street Journal to 120,000 home delivery subscribers in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast and produced by Long & Foster’s in-house marketing team three times a year.

Judges’ comments about the Spring 2018 edition included:

“Beautiful prestige publication and appropriate to the audience. Well done.”

“Sophisticated layout and incredible photos as one would expect from L&F and Christie’s!”

“Executed very well: written clear and concise, interesting, well supported, and a real company that’s worthy of praise.”

“Our marketing team, in collaboration with our luxury agents, has been spot-on in creating a magazine for the sophisticated clientele we aim to reach, and this award is welcome recognition for those efforts,” says Barry Redler, CMO for The Long & Foster Companies, parent company of Long & Foster Real Estate. “In addition to being delighted and entertained, we hope many of our readers will also see their dream home or find their agent while reading our flagship publication.”

Content Square 1.

“The magazine has matured into the lifestyle publication that it is today with the invaluable contributions of a team of world-class designers, exceptional authors and researchers, top production specialists, and through our agents and clients offering us access to unique luxury insights and trendsetters,” says Elena Solovyov, editor-in-chief of the magazine.

The publication underwent an extensive redesign in 2017.

For more information, please visit www.LongandFoster.com.

Content Square 2.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.