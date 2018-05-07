NAR Broker Tip of the Month: Attend the Idea Exchange Council for Brokers

Heading to D.C. for the REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo? Join us on Tuesday, May 15 from 2–3:30 p.m. for the Idea Exchange Council for Brokers at the Marriott Wardman Park. Hear from a panel of experts as they share how agent education can help brokers increase their financial bottom line and make a difference in office professionalism and agent retention. Broker/owners, managers, teams and agents from companies of all sizes are invited to join!

