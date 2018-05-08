First Team Real Estate to Debut RoadMap-AIâ„¢ Digital Platform

First Team Real Estate is debuting RoadMap-AIâ„¢, an intelligent search and sell sequence technology. With RoadMap-AI, agents will be able to autonomously, and at no cost, launch digital drips, social media and text messages. The platform leverages artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and varied data channels, and includes integrations such as kvCORE and Zapier.

“For most clients, homeownership involves one of life’s most significant financial investments, and, because of that, we believe that the process of buying or selling should offer clarity, opportunity and trust,” says Cameron Merage, CEO of First Team Real Estate. “The investment we’ve put forth in our RoadMap-AI platform is an investment in the satisfaction of our clientele, which is and always has been our North-Star objective as an organization.”

“We’re arming our agents with a user-friendly means in which to leverage best-in-class technology that’s proven to streamline business operations, enabling them to focus more on the most important element of their business: their clientele,” says Terry LeClair, SVP of Sales at First Team Real Estate. “Our bespoke RoadMap-AI represents not only proven technology, but, more importantly, the expertise of the real estate industry’s most experienced technologists, and the result is a product that gives agents the functionality of a personal assistant.”

“Success in real estate is defined by building relationships and bringing people together,” says Michael Mahon, president of First Team Real Estate. “Servicing thousands of buyers and sellers every month, our RoadMap-AI platform enables us to enrich the relationships between buyers, sellersÂ and agents, supporting our broader mission of making a difference in the communities we call home across Southern California.”

According to a company release, agents at First Team now have:

An industry-leading lead-gen system, proven to generate six million leads a year

Website templates to make impactful personal branding easy

An easy-to-use dashboard to manage leads and follow up with minimal effort

Seamless integration with the organization’s digital tools, live chat, AVM and iTour media

For more information, please visit www.firstteam.com.



