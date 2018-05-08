Halstead Announces Juliet Clapp as Executive Director of Sales for West Side Office

Halstead has announced Juliet Clapp as executive director of Sales for its West Side office in New York, beginning June 1. Clapp, who has more than 14 years of experience in real estate, will work alongside Michael Goldberg, longtime executive director of Sales on the West Side.

“We are thrilled to welcome Juliet to the Halstead Executive Team,” says Diane M. Ramirez, chairman and CEO of Halstead. “Her outstanding reputation and track record within the industry, along with her passion and spirit, will make her the perfect addition to the firm. We are so excited to see her join Michael in this leadership role on the West Side—we know they will make an amazing team.”

Clapp, a native New Yorker, began her career in real estate as an agent, and went on to become a sales director. Prior to working in real estate, Clapp had a background in financial planning, and served as vice president of a technology startup, which she helped take public.

