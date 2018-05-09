Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands in Southeastern Wisconsin

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has added Kenosha, Wis.-based Power Realtors to its franchise network. The brokerage, led by Brokers/Co-Owners Mike Zoerner and Norman Hoening, will now do business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Power Realty, and serve Southeastern Wisconsin.

“I am proud to be expanding our brand presence with a forward-thinking company that keenly understands how to serve its local community, embraces modern technology and is committed to giving back to the people it serves,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Mike Zoerner, Norman Hoening and their team operate much like a family, from their unwavering set of core values to their support of one another inside and out of the office. We’re thrilled to be working together to serve Kenosha and its neighboring cities as we expand our network’s footprint in Wisconsin.”

“In addition to being a universally-respected brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is a company with ideals and values that align seamlessly with our own,” says Zoerner. “We are thrilled with this opportunity to capitalize on their extensive resources to propel our brokerage to the next level and progress our ambitious goals for future expansion.”

Zoerner began in real estate in 2003 after spending several years as a home builder. Working for nearly a decade as an agent, he branched out and started a brokerage with Hoening in 2011. Both have combined the brokerage’s capabilities with their work as firefighters to be part of Kenosha Firefighters C.A.R.E., a philanthropic program that collates a portion of Kenosha firefighters’ paychecks into a special fund. The fund provides assistance to local individuals or organizations during times of hardship.

For more information, please visit www.BHGRE.com.



