CoreLogic to Offer New CRM and Mobile Solutions to MLS Clients

CoreLogic® has announced it will begin offering Prospects Software Inc.‘s CRM and mobile solutions to its MLS clients. The agreement between CoreLogic and Prospects Software allows CoreLogic to exclusively distribute Prospects’ solutions, including Prospects CRM™, TouchCRM™ and MLS-Touch™ (called Prospects Mobile™ in Canada), to new users. Prospects’ solutions will be integrated with Matrix™ by CoreLogic, which has more than 780,000 end users.

“It has always been an exceptional challenge to do real estate CRM right,” says Chris Bennett, executive leader of Real Estate Solutions for CoreLogic. “Prospects Software has succeeded in building fully modern CRM and mobile solutions tailored to the very specific requirements of real estate professionals. In our assessment, Prospects offers the most powerful solutions for brokers and agents who want to stand out and take their business to the next level. We are very excited to work with them and introduce our clients to their innovative solutions.”

“This is a terrific opportunity for us and for the industry at large,” says Charles Drouin, CEO of Prospects Software. “We have experienced tremendous success in a dozen different markets—our mobile solutions are already used by over 200,000 agents, and are now poised for explosive growth across America. With their reputation and reach, CoreLogic is the perfect ally to help spread the news about our CRM and mobile applications.”

