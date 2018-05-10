How Pre-listing Inspections Can Help Your Business

Home inspections are often considered a key part of the pre-closing process. But there are advantages to having your clients schedule an inspection before their property goes on the market. Learn how this strategy can help make the selling process for your clients smoother and less stressful, translating to more sales for you.

How can pre-listing inspections reap greater rewards for you and your clients? Think of it as getting a “clean bill of health.” It’s the perfect opportunity to take care of any major home system or appliance issues before they come back to bite you. It also helps you get the best price for your sellers and instills greater confidence in buyers. In short, a pre-listing inspection is a “win, win, win.”

Oddly enough, in the past, pre-listing inspections were often overlooked, possibly because of the chaos that often ensues when people attempt to sell their homes. There’s just so much to think about. That said, inspections have become more prevalent, even to the point where real estate agents may reconsider sellers who won’t agree to a pre-listing inspection. But considering the positives, sellers would be wise to consider the practice. For example:

Buyers facing multiple-bid scenarios may feel more confident knowing any issues have been addressed and resolved with the help of a pre-listing inspection.

Being up front about the condition of a home helps eliminate conditional offers. You may still receive conditional offers, but this may help eliminate them.

If the home is found to be in better condition than originally thought, this can be reflected in the price.

Everything is agreed upon before the home goes on the market, eliminating any potential liability for all parties.

Finally, a pre-listing home inspection lets you be open and honest with both buyers and sellers, which can only enhance your reputation and your business in the long run.

