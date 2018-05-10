LeadingRE Names TRIBUS a Preferred Provider

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has named TRIBUS a preferred provider through its Solutions Group program, the network recently announced. TRIBUS provides brokerages with custom platforms offering a full suite of tools, including websites, IDX/VOW, CRM, email marketing and transaction management.

“We are pleased to welcome TRIBUS to the Solutions Group program,” says Robin LaSure, vice president of Corporate Marketing at LeadingRE. “The emphasis they place on connecting with clients to fully understand their needs makes them well-equipped to develop custom solutions that add significant value, and, because their entire leadership team has former real estate experience, they combine firsthand knowledge with technical innovation.”

“TRIBUS is proud to become a preferred provider through LeadingRE’s Solutions Group program,” says Jeff Harris, vice president of Business Development at TRIBUS. “We’ve worked with LeadingRE members in the past and found them to be among the most innovative and forward-thinking brokerages in their markets. Through this relationship, we will be able to serve more of their member firms to help them best engage their agents, clients and staff.”

For more information, please visit www.LeadingRE.com.



