Weichert Commercial Brokerage Adds 4 Professionals to Team

Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc. has added four professionals to its team: Clayton Brown and Barbara Ismail, named senior vice presidents; and Robin Fields and Hugh Prendergast, named sales associates.

“We are pleased to welcome these four real estate professionals to the Weichert Commercial team,” says James Sousa, president of Weichert Commercial Brokerage. “Each brings the impressive professionalism and proficiency required to meet our clients’ needs.”

With more than 15 years each of experience in real estate, Brown and Ismail specialize in the Northern New Jersey area. They were previously with KW Commercial. Fields and Prendergast will join Weichert Commercial Brokerage’s CREST training program, which is mandatory for all newly licensed associates. During the program, they will learn firsthand about the various types of commercial property, commercial real estate contracts, new business development, transaction management and other important sales skills to help them launch their career.

For more information, please visit www.weichertcommercial.com.



