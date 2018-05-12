Strength in Numbers: Be a Force for Positive Change With the REALTORÂ® Party

What’s the REALTORÂ® Party? It’s a powerful alliance of REALTORSÂ® and REALTORÂ® Associations, and the only advocacy group in America that fights exclusively for homeownership, real estate investment, strong communities and the free enterprise system.

Ever since the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) hired its first lobbyist in 1973, America’s largest trade association has engaged diligently with Capitol Hill lawmakers on a wide range of legislative and regulatory issues, with the overarching goal of encouraging sound and robust real estate markets that protect and strengthen the interests of both consumers and NAR members.

With the creation of the REALTORÂ® Party in 2012, those efforts have been extended across the U.S. and its territories down to the grassroots level. No other group in America has the combination of geographic reach, political passion and ability to mobilize like the REALTORÂ® Party. Each of you is a part of that. As a broker, there are many ways you can get involved and rally your agents to follow your example.

One key component is the REALTORÂ® Party website, which helps all NAR members stay informed on legislative developments and participate in Calls for Action at the national, state and local levels.

Broker Involvement Program

NAR understands that the agents and employees in your office are much more likely to respond to a legislative Call for Action if it comes from you, their broker. That’s why NAR created the Broker Involvement Program, an email platform through which messages are sent to your agents, on your behalf, on critical issues, typically only three to five times a year.

The emails appear to come directly from you and can include your company logo. You’ll receive an email when a Call for Action is being launched and have access to an online portal to view agent participation reports.

Nearly 16,000 broker/owners currently participate in the Broker Involvement Program, and it’s easy to join. After completing a short form at realtorparty.realtor/brokersjoin, you’ll receive an email from NAR containing important instructions to complete your enrollment and resources to answer any questions.

Other Ways to Stay Engaged

There are many ways members can remain informed and add their voice, including:

Register and vote â€“ NAR’s goal is for every REALTORÂ® to be registered and to go to their polling place on election days. We’re getting close, but we need your help to reach full voter registration participation.

Sign up for REALTORÂ® Party Mobile Alerts â€“ Simply text REALTOR to 30644 to subscribe and have national and state Calls for Action sent directly to your phone.

Follow us on social media â€“ The REALTORÂ® Party is on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms. Use #REALTORParty in your posts.

Read the REALTORÂ® Party News â€“ The latest information is always available at realtorparty.realtor and delivered to your email inbox on the second Thursday of each month.

Do your research â€“ Learn who your elected officials are and where they stand on real estate issues.

Together, We Can Make a Difference

Advocacy is a joint effort. Get involved and add your voice. Working together, the REALTORÂ® Party can advance public policies and candidates that build strong communities, protect property interests and promote a vibrant business environment. Visit realtorparty.realtor to learn more.

