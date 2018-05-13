Howard Hanna Launches Spring 2018 Luxury Magazine

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has launched its Spring 2018 Homes of Distinction magazine, with listings priced $750,000 and up.

“The exclusive Howard Hanna Homes of Distinction program sets our company and our agents apart,” says Kristine Burdick, regional president of Howard Hanna Midwest. “This program allows us to reach luxury markets worldwide and provides our agents extensive opportunities as Homes of Distinction Specialists to market like no one else. Howard Hanna is known as the only company to use in the Midwest when a homeowner requires exclusive luxury marketing and attention to detail.”

“The culture of Howard Hanna is one that considers the specific needs of our high-end clientele,” says Tom Ceponis, regional president of Howard Hanna Pennsylvania. “We tailor our marketing, including the Homes of Distinction magazine, to a global luxury audience. This beautiful magazine is just another way to draw attention to the finest properties we offer.”

“Our Homes of Distinction program and the curated magazine give us the power to be effective and successful with luxury buyers and sellers,” says Gail Coleman, regional president of Howard Hanna Southeast. “With our marketshare across the states we serve, we continue to be able to separate ourselves from other brokers and are the consumer’s choice when it comes to marketing luxury properties.”

HowardHanna.com has more than 30,000 high-end home searches yearly, according to the company. The magazine has 95,000 print readers.

Howard Hanna’s Homes of Distinction program has an international reach of 650 affiliates in 60 countries. Through its affiliation with Luxury Portfolio International®, the company offers a tailored strategy for promoting high-end properties, including inclusion on Luxury Portfolio’s award-winning website.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.



