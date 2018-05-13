Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Named a 2018 Top Multi-Unit Franchise

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named one of 2018’s top multi-unit franchises in the U.S. by Franchise Business Review. The list is based solely on franchise owners’ satisfaction with their franchisor.

“Being named one of the best franchises in the country as a result of the positive feedback provided by our multi-unit franchise owners is truly an honor,” says Bill Scavone, president and COO of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Inclusion on this prestigious list also reflects the tremendous faith our multi-unit franchise owners have in the quality products and support we provide our affiliates, and in the Weichert brand itself.”

One such franchise is Weichert, Realtors® – Coastal Properties in South Carolina, led by Joe and Karen Ryan.

“We opened our company as an independent agency in Hilton Head Island, and as we grew and tried to establish ourselves in the marketplace, it was clear that we needed a better business plan,” says Karen, whose company has opened three additional offices in South Carolina since joining Weichert in 2004. “We were attracted to Weichert because they have a clear plan for success for their franchisees.”

“I am constantly amazed that with every level and milestone we have achieved in our growth and success, Weichert has been with us each step of the way,” says Joe. “It has been extremely successful and fulfilling to be affiliated with such a strong and powerful brand.”

The Ryans were also named 2017 Rockstar Franchisees by Franchise Business Review.



