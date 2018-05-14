What You Need to Know About BC’s Speculation Tax

Announced in February, the speculation tax is one of 30 items on a plan to help with the growing problem of housing affordability in British Columbia. Not everyone is happy with it, but here’s what you need to know.

Where is it happening? Vancouver, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Nanimo-Lantzville, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and the Capitol Region District (minus the Gulf Islands and Juan de Fuca) are all included in this new tax plan.

What does it mean? The housing crisis in BC is no surprise to anyone. Vancouver is the most expensive city in Canada if you’re looking to buy property, and has a market that is nearly impossible to enter for first-time buyers. Speculation—the practice of buying a property and holding onto it until one can make a profit—is a leading factor according to the government.

The new speculation tax would charge .5 per cent to foreign investors and satellite families (where the primary breadwinner pays income tax outside BC), increasing to 2 per cent in 2019. It will also charge 1 per cent to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who own an unused property and live outside BC. Residents living in BC with another property that is not their primary residence or is being rented out will pay .5 per cent.

This tax can be easily avoided by renting out the property, rather than leaving it empty.

Who is exempt? The government notes that the tax will not affect 99 per cent of British Columbians, as the majority of the homes in the specified areas are already occupied.

There are also exemptions for special circumstances, such as those who have no choice but to work away from home, those undergoing long-term inpatient medical care and properties where the owner is deceased—in which case the property is exempt until the estate is administered to the new owner.

There is a tax credit. A credit of up to $2000 is available to BC residents who own a vacant second home in the affected areas, which effectively exempts homes valued at under $400,000. This leaves most residents exempt from the tax completely, with the focus remaining on foreign speculators. The credit can only be applied to one vacant home though, so those owning more than one would still have to pay the tax on any other empty homes.