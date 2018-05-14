zipLogix Releases Video on NAR Transaction Management Benefit

zipLogix™ has released a video about the experiences of REALTORS® using zipForm® Plus, part of the Transaction Management Benefit provided by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

View the ‘Saving Time and Closing Deals Faster With the NAR Transaction Management Benefit’ video.



The video features REALTORS® from across the nation, including from Texas, Michigan, Arizona, Maryland and California, sharing their experiences in how zipForm Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault® help eliminate steps from their workflow, allowing them to close business more rapidly and efficiently.

“We know professionals in the real estate industry don’t work traditional 9-5 hours,” says Scott Strong, CEO of zipLogix. “Many put in long hours seven days a week. Getting more time back and getting to the closing table quicker is something every real estate professional can appreciate. Making the process faster and easier for agents leads to an increase in consumer satisfaction, and, in the end, the chance to grow business for them.”

