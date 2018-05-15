Coldwell Banker Debuts Ad, ‘Old Dog, New Dog’

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC has debuted an ad, “Old Dog, New Dog,” as part of its brand campaign. The ad depicts a local pet adoption event, part of the annual “Homes for Dogs Project” coordinated by Adopt-a-Pet.com and Coldwell Banker.

In the ad, a real estate agent is working with a volunteer who points out an older dog among the puppies. As the volunteer explains that older dogs have a harder time getting adopted, a young girl sees the old dog and is immediately drawn to him. Later, at a tea party in her home, the girl makes a toast to her best friend, Cooper, the rescue dog. Cooper is now dressed in his Sunday best, his outfit complete with a top hat and tie, both Cooper and the girl are beaming as they take in the joys of their new home.

“We’ve been dedicated to the love of people and home since 1906,” says Charlie Young, CEO and president of Coldwell Banker. “Beyond finding you the perfect home, our affiliated agents are committed to giving back to their communities. One of the most meaningful ways they give back is by supporting the Homes for Dogs Project, which helps shelter animals find their forever homes.”

Content Square 1.

The spot honors the Homes for Dogs Project, a multi-year partnership between the Coldwell Banker brand and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America’s largest nonprofit pet adoption website. Together, the organizations have helped find homes for more than 20,000 dogs through the Homes for Dogs Project and National Pet Adoption Weekend events. The next National Pet Adoption Weekend is October 13-14, 2018.

“The ‘Old Dog, New Dog’ campaign shows how we understand more than just numbers when it comes to real estate; we understand what home is all about,” says David Marine, senior vice president of Marketing at Coldwell Banker. “We’re excited to kick off this year’s Home for Dogs Project with the debut of ‘Old Dog, New Dog.’ National Pet Adoption Weekend takes place on October 13-14 this year, and we can’t wait to see the dedicated and creative ways our offices celebrate this event and connect with their communities.”

“Old Dog, New Dog” ranked as the highest rated real estate ad of 2018, according to Ace Metrix, which measures the impact of television and digital advertising. The ad earned top marks for likeability and is the second-highest rated real estate ad ever, right behind last year’s, “Somebody to Love,” also from the Coldwell Banker brand.

Content Square 2.

“Old Dog, New Dog” continues the theme of recent Coldwell Banker campaigns that tell stories about the experiences and memories that make a house a home. Recent spots include “Hoops” and “Somebody to Love.”

The ad was conceived and created by Siltanen & Partners, the national advertising agency for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC.

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.



Content Square 3.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.