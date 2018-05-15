ERA Real Estate Announces Dave Collins as COO

ERA Real Estate has announced Dave Collins as chief operating officer (COO). Alongside CEO/President Simon Chen, Collins, who was senior vice president of Broker Services, will be responsible for assessing the brand’s growth and reinforcing its resources and tools.

“Dave Collins is a strong leader within ERA who emulates everything our brand is about,” says Chen, who was named “His love and passion for the brand is unmatched. He understands our core values and how to incorporate them into practical business applications that set our brokers and agents up for success.”

“I am ecstatic to take on this role,” says Collins. “Simon is bringing great ideas to the table to really propel us ahead of the industry curve. As COO, my aim is to complement his vision with a laser focus on execution, so our brokers and agents can remain among the most successful in the business. I’ve been in this business a long time and have seen tremendous change, but this team, brand and network continue to think differently every day and that makes it a really exciting place to be. At the end of the day, our success is about the people, our brokers, agents and team, so I want to ensure they are thriving.”

Since joining ERA, Collins has helped the brand reimagine how a broker services team can cater to all levels of real estate professionals by focusing on individual success. He oversaw the implementation of the “Four Disciplines of Execution,” a tool used to measure engagement and significantly increase production and broker retention rates. His background also emphasizes online lead generation, metrics measurement and analysis, relocation and commerce experience.

“My previous roles with ERA have helped me understand all of the different internal spokes of the brand and what it means to succeed as a company,” Collins says. “I see the full power of our resources and I want to make sure that our brokers and agents are fully engaged with them to serve a new generation of homebuyers and sellers.”



