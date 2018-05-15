LeadingRE Hosts ASEAN Conference

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) hosted its first ASEAN Immersion Conference May 8-10 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with attendees gathering from 16 countries to immerse themselves in the markets of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN): Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The conference included firsthand insight into these markets, as well as marketing and technology trends, including blockchain and crowdfunding and global patterns in wealth.

Featured speakers included Natt Ford, Dot Property Group (Bangkok, Thailand); Marcelo Garcia Casil, DXMarkets (Singapore); Richard Teoh, Kings Estate (Hong Kong, China); Sr Sulaiman Akhmady Bin Mohd Saheh, Rahim & Co International (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia); Tan Sri Dato’ Abdul Rahim Bin Abdul Rahman, Rahim & Co International (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia); and Andrew Pang, YOO (Hong Kong, China).

“This conference allowed members interested in this incredible growth region to strengthen relationships and gain in-depth knowledge that will help them maximize current and future business opportunities,” says Paul Boomsma, CEO and president of LeadingRE. “It reflects our mission to be a truly global real estate community, connecting the best professionals in ways that enhance their businesses and support their ability to provide real estate assistance around the world.”

Prior to the conference, a Pre-Immersion Experience was held in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.LeadingRE.com.



