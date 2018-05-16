Ask the Coach: Broker Leadership Focus: Strategies to Become a Wildly Successful Recruiter and Dramatically Grow Your Office

Are you hitting your recruiting goals or struggling, feeling behind and overwhelmed? Are you like most managers who set goals and then “hope” people show up to become real estate agents? Ask yourself if you intentionally recruit people to your office with a specific and aggressive action plan? Perhaps it’s a time management issue that you believe you don’t have time to spend recruiting. When recruiting is a razor-focused priority with an action plan and these strategies, you will be on your way to wildly successful, on-purpose recruiting results.

Top line revenue is the fastest way to dramatically grow your operation and recruiting new and experienced agents are two incredibly effective ways to grow your revenue, market share, brand and so much more.

Adopt these proven on-purpose strategies into your recruiting efforts weekly:

Write your own recruiting action plan. What is your goal to recruit new and experienced agents? What is your plan of action to achieve this? Assign yourself deadlines to achieve the tasks so that they get accomplished. How are you held accountable to these goals? Do you have a system for tracking your activities?

What is your goal to recruit new and experienced agents? What is your plan of action to achieve this? Assign yourself deadlines to achieve the tasks so that they get accomplished. How are you held accountable to these goals? Do you have a system for tracking your activities? Time block recruiting into your calendar. Make recruiting a mindset and a scheduled activity in your calendar. If you change it, move it. These are your 'money hours' and nothing should interrupt them. This activity must get the attention and time it deserves every time you start the activity. Control your time and remember recruiting is your income producing activity.

Focus on relationships and appointments. Lead the conversation by asking questions. Don't just talk for the sake of talking. Ask if they are up this year, converting more online leads, etc. Ask questions so you control the conversation but also ask questions that create a differentiator to talk about (a marketing tool, program, offering, etc.).

Tap into your own sphere for new agents. Connect with your sphere that you are hiring new sales associates. Post on social media, send email campaign to your sphere.

Adopt a 'value-driven' mindset. Communicate your Unique Value Proposition to them as an agent and for their clients. Be specific and clear about how you and your firm will dramatically increase their business and income and why your company is radically different than other brands. When doing this you will separate your tools and programs from others. Say things like "we have an exclusive program," or "we are the only company that offers this," or "I know you don't have this where you currently are and you are leaving money on the table."

Be passionate and speak with certainty and conviction. Let them know without any uncertainty how sure you are that with your partnership and marketing tools, lead generation, etc. they will increase their business and quality of life. Demonstrate other examples of growth you've built with other agents and how you will have an enormous impact on their lives. Quantify the amount by which they will increase. Is it 10-15 more units, and is that $25,000-75,000 more income for them.

With experienced agents, ask for the appointment, not just lunch. While using a 'value-driven' mindset, it is important to tie down a commitment from them and close them on the opportunity to meet with you that is truly life changing. Give them two options to meet with you and let them pick one. "What is better for you, Thursday at 5 or Saturday at 10?" It will be in your best financial interest. Tell them that you have the ability to increase their business and they should at least check out your plan on how you would do that for them.

Want to get a jump start to get your recruiting efforts accelerated? I want to help you maximize your recruiting efforts starting right now! To receive my FREE Recruiting Assessment and Recruiting Action Plan Worksheet, email me at yourock@sherrijohnson.com and we will send you a free copy of my Recruiting Assessment and Recruiting Action Planner Worksheet to help you super-charge your recruiting activities and results.



Sherri Johnson is a national leader offering world-class real estate keynotes, consulting and coaching while delivering accelerated results. No other coach matches her distinguished 20 years of experience as a top agent and executive of a Top 3 National brokerage. She has recruited, trained and coached thousands of agents, and was responsible for leading over 700 real estate agents and over $1.6 billion in annual sales volume. Johnson’s relevant, real-life and proven strategies, coupled with her high energy, produce immediate results and can triple your income regardless of your current production. Contact coaching@sherrijohnson.com or 844-989-2600 (toll-free) or visit www.sherrijohnson.com.

