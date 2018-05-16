EBCBOR Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Fair Housing Act

The Eastern Bergen County Board of REALTORS® (EBCBOR) and its members are commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, recently with a seminar addressing current Fair Housing issues, including ADA compliance, rent control and service/support animals.

“REALTORS® continue to recognize the significance of this important act and reconfirm our commitment to upholding fair housing law, as well as our commitment to offering equal professional service to all in their search for a home or property,” says Basil Singh, 2018 EBCBOR President. “REALTORS® work hard to build strong communities and neighborhoods where all people can live and prosper.”

“Since we are located in an area that is densely populated and diverse, it is imperative that our members are catering to the different cultures and groups without any prejudice and abiding to the Fair Housing Act and NAR’s Code of Ethics,” says Miriam Yu, EBCBOR’s Equal Opportunity & Cultural Diversity chair. “Every day, people face discrimination for many different reasons. As REALTORS®, we have an opportunity and an obligation to make a difference by working toward eliminating discriminatory practice that prevents people from having access to fair housing. Since housing is a basic need, it should be our focus and goal to help achieve fair housing for all.”

For more information, please visit www.bergenboard.com or www.FairHousing.realtor.



