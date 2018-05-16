LeadingRE Names SmartZip to Solutions Group Program

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has named SmartZip to its Solutions Group program. SmartZip offers predictive marketing for real estate professionals, providing automated data-driven marketing, lead calling, mobile lead management, and referral and testimonial management. The company’s SmartTargeting platform gives brokerages and agents the ability to identify, nurture, close and keep in touch with clients from one platform.

“SmartZip helps agents save time and build business by focusing on sellers who are more likely to make a move in the next 12 months, backed by a powerful platform that makes follow-up easy,” says Robin LaSure, vice president of Corporate Marketing for LeadingRE. “By providing these data-backed listing opportunities, brokers can help their agents strengthen their pipeline, while consistently reinforcing the brokerage’s brand through the system’s automated marketing.”

“We are thrilled to be aligning with LeadingRE to bring our enterprise solutions to thousands of their elite agents,” says Avi Gupta, CEO of SmartZip. “LeadingRE has been challenging the norm and raising the bar of excellence in real estate for 20 years. Their forward-thinking, best-in-class technology approach makes SmartZip’s predictive analytics and data-driven marketing solutions a perfect addition to help their brokerages attract top agents and enhance their production and customer service. We are privileged to be part of LeadingRE’s pursuit in ‘Making the Best Brokerages Better.'”

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.LeadingRE.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.