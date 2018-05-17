Halstead Appoints Leslie Bogen Winkler President of Halstead Management Company

Halstead has appointed Leslie Bogen Winkler president of Halstead Management Company. Bogen Winkler, formerly EVP, has more than 40 years of experience. Halstead Management Company currently manages approximately 20,000 units within 200 buildings throughout New York City.

“We are thrilled that Leslie will step into the role of president of Halstead Management,” says David Burris, co-chairman of Terra Holdings, the parent company of Halstead. “She is an industry veteran and proven leader, bringing a combination of expertise and passion for her work to this important position. We are confident that Leslie will help take our property management business to even greater heights.”

Previously, Bogen Winkler served as head of Penmark Realty Management, which merged into Halstead Management eight years ago, and as president of Bellmarc Management Company.

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.halstead.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.