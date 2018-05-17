IXACT Contact Announces FiveStreet Integration

IXACT Contact has announced an integration with lead software FiveStreet, owned by Move, Inc. The integration allows customers to link their FiveStreet account with their IXACT Contact CRM, so that all leads captured by FiveStreet automatically flow into their IXACT Contact database.

“This is a huge time-saver for users of both FiveStreet and IXACT Contact, as leads captured in FiveStreet no longer have to be manually re-entered in order to create contact records in IXACT Contact,” says Rich Gaasenbeek, co-founder and EVP of IXACT Contact. “Users can take advantage of IXACT Contact’s ability to automatically assign new leads to a targeted drip email lead nurture plan.”



For more information, please visit www.ixactcontact.com.



Content Square 1.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.