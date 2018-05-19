Training, a More Personal Leverage

For you to have stopped long enough to read this article, it probably means that you’re using leverage in some way in your business or personal life. We actually all do. Anytime we have someone do something for us—or, better yet, have a tool, software or system do something for us that in the past we would have had to do ourselves in a painstakingly long manual operation—we’re using leverage.

Okay, so, big deal. While most of us get that at some level, there are many of us who get it at a very high level and understand that the more we use leverage, the more freedom we have for the things that matter most.

In the world of real estate, we have varied jobs and responsibilities, and as the saying goes: If you don’t have an admin, you are one. This statement is also about leverage. As a coach for over 20 years, I have come to learn that the one thing we haven’t leveraged to the fullest extent is our own training or the training of those around us. When I first began coaching small teams in the ’90s, we used to have them film the things they wanted to say to their people on old VHS tapes so that when specific positions were filled, they could put the individual in a room with a VHS player and have them watch the video as part of their training.

While we still use video today, it’s a much more advanced version so that we can leverage the power of technology, video and software delivery programs to get you and your people trained. But there’s even better news. Whether you’re a coaching client of Workman Success Systems or not, our Training Center and systems are still available to you.

If we’re being honest, your most valuable asset—and the asset that doesn’t renew—is your time. Our Training Center (along with all the other operating systems we advocate) is a much less expensive alternative to doing it yourself, especially if you’d rather spend your time being face-to-face with sellers and buyers.

Imagine, if you will, a complete video training program to train your new client care coordinator or admin. For those of you who are new to the business, frustrated, stuck, or in need of a swift kick to get going, what training would you attend? Where do you go if you’re simply looking to take more listings and become more of an accomplished listing agent? There are fractured systems, different instructors and programs out there; however, none of them are thorough, comprehensive and easy to access.

Accountability is the main reason most people hire a coach. True leverage allows you to spend your time doing the activities you have prioritized as the most important in your day. Having a training center that you can access at will gives you the freedom to get yourself trained when it’s most convenient for you. It also allows your people to be trained in the office while you’re out listing and selling homes. Better yet, when you hire a buyer’s agent, our Training Center will allow you to again leverage your time, get them trained and hold them accountable to their roles and activities without taking time away from those vital parts of your day.

It’s time to step up and take the plunge into gaining control of your business and your time, and leverage is the key.

Rick Geha of The Rick Geha Real Estate Team began his real estate career at age 22, and has been selling for over 36 years; he has run, managed or owned real estate offices for the past 23 years. His love of people and mentoring their passions has led him to a successful career as a speaker, trainer and coach. Over the past 15 years, he’s led more than 1,000 classes and workshops throughout the U.S. and Canada and has presented keynote addresses to thousands of professionals from all industries and walks of life. Rick is proud to be someone who’s spent nearly three decades helping people worldwide discover and walk their path to personal freedom and is currently a coach with Workman Success Systems. Contact him at Rick@RickGeha.com. For more information, please visit www.workmansuccesssystems.com.

