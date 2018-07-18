Addresses Real Estate Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Addresses Real Estate, based in San Angelo, Texas, has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, now operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Addresses, REALTORS®. The firm, led by Broker/Owner Laura Scott and Co-Owner Billy Scott, will remain independently owned and operated.

“Laura, Billy and their team are the pride of San Angelo real estate,” says Gino Blefari, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We love the energy at their company and the skill they show in their real estate craft. Their expertise, service and passion for community are displayed in every transaction they make.”

“The brand is fresh and exciting, and its namesake is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., one of the world’s most trusted and respected corporations,” says Laura Scott. “We are all thrilled to represent Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in our marketplace.”

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is accessible to all consumers,” says Billy Scott. “We’re confident Greater San Angelo residents will be looking for our cabernet and cream yard signs as symbols of terrific properties and quality service.”

“As you drive through our West Texas region, you see there is so much potential for growth,” Laura Scott says. “We will continue to grow our brokerage in other communities around us. We plan to double our agent count in two years.”

With their network membership, Addresses, REALTORS® agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a powerful tool suite driving lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution, and more. The brand also provides international listing syndication, relocation referrals, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for high-end listings.

“We view our network membership as an investment in our agents,” says Laura Scott. “These resources alone will help our agents take their businesses and service to new heights. Ultimately, that’s great news for real estate consumers throughout the region.”

For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.



