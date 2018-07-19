Realtor.com Announces Enhanced Home Search

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "http://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "http://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

Realtor.com Announces Enhanced Home Search

By RISMedia Staff

Share This Post Now!

Realtor.com® has announced an enhanced home search, with a “visually engaging design to support a faster, simpler and smoother home search experience,” according to a company release.

Realtor.com's new desktop experience shows you five properties at first glance, allowing you to see when the listing was added to the site as well as any open houses. (PRNewsfoto/realtor.com)

Realtor.com’s new desktop experience shows you five properties at first glance, allowing you to see when the listing was added to the site as well as any open houses. (PRNewsfoto/realtor.com)

Realtor.com's new mobile web experience is designed to save you time, streamlining your experience as you navigate to the information you want. (PRNewsfoto/realtor.com)

Realtor.com’s new mobile web experience is designed to save you time, streamlining your experience as you navigate to the information you want. (PRNewsfoto/realtor.com)

The design includes:

  • More listings per page, increased from 15 to 48 on desktop and to 50-60 on mobile
  • Collapsible “Property Details,” “Property History” and other information on listing pages
  • Hours the listing has been on realtor.com, and dates of open houses
  • Listing photos on a single page, rather than swiping through (mobile users)
  • Up to 10 times faster loading times

“Searching for a home is a very stressful process, especially in today’s market,” says Chung Meng Cheong, chief product officer at realtor.com. “The new realtor.com web experience puts more listings at our users’ fingertips and makes it easier to compare homes side-by-side.”

“Mobile is our fastest-growing platform and our new web experience is designed to make it even simpler for people to search for homes on the go,” says Suhail Ansari, chief technology officer at realtor.com. “Consumers can now seamlessly transition from one listing to another, browse property photos on a single page and easily connect to a real estate professional.”

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.

Facebook Comments

View Cart Checkout Continue Shopping