Realtor.com Announces Enhanced Home Search

Realtor.com® has announced an enhanced home search, with a “visually engaging design to support a faster, simpler and smoother home search experience,” according to a company release.

The design includes:

More listings per page, increased from 15 to 48 on desktop and to 50-60 on mobile

Collapsible “Property Details,” “Property History” and other information on listing pages

Hours the listing has been on realtor.com, and dates of open houses

Listing photos on a single page, rather than swiping through (mobile users)

Up to 10 times faster loading times

“Searching for a home is a very stressful process, especially in today’s market,” says Chung Meng Cheong, chief product officer at realtor.com. “The new realtor.com web experience puts more listings at our users’ fingertips and makes it easier to compare homes side-by-side.”

Content Square 1.

“Mobile is our fastest-growing platform and our new web experience is designed to make it even simpler for people to search for homes on the go,” says Suhail Ansari, chief technology officer at realtor.com. “Consumers can now seamlessly transition from one listing to another, browse property photos on a single page and easily connect to a real estate professional.”

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.