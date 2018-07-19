Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Franchise Footprint Grows in Q2 2018

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. added offices in the second quarter of 2018, driven by the Southeast, including in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. There were additions in California, Minnesota and Oregon, as well.

“We’re excited to see the Weichert® name continue to be an attractive brand for independent agencies across the country, especially as we open in new markets and expand in others,” says Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “The personal support and proven operating and management systems we can provide new affiliates to help them capture a larger share of their local real estate market continue to help drive our growth nationally.”

“Joining the Weichert franchise system gives us access to resources to provide our clients even better service,” says Judy Pendarvis, broker and majority owner of Weichert, Realtors® – Pendarvis Company in Edgefield, S.C., who joined Weichert in April 2018. “I’m very confident that Weichert can help us recruit the best talent so we can grow from an office with a few top-producing agents to one of the top-producing real estate companies in the region.”

For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.



