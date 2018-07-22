Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties Adds Two Agents in Salt Lake City

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties has added Maura Powers and Stacy Wissman, two agents with longtime records of success, to its office in Salt Lake City. Both join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties from Summit Sotheby’s International Realty.

“We are proud to welcome Stacy Wissman and Maura Powers to the Utah Properties family,” says Steve Roney, CEO and owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties. “As top agents in Salt Lake City and with 35-plus years of combined experience, we look forward to excelling their business through our brokerage.”

According to a company release, Wissman, who has more than 15 years of experience in real estate, averaged $22 million in annual sales over the past three years. Powers has been an agent since 1994, and is a member of both the Salt Lake and Park City Boards of Realtors®, serving on the Grievance Committee for Salt Lake.



