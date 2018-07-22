CEOX2018: Data, Disruption, and the Innovation Shaping Both

Against a backdrop of breakneck innovation, challenges are emerging, and long-standing models and practices are shifting. In a changing industry, how is your brokerage catering to consumers while embracing technology?
RISMedia’s 2018 Real Estate CEO Exchange is addressing the role of technology in two panels, “Disruption vs. Innovation: What’s the Difference?” and “New Technology: Big Data vs. Privacy.” From competition from disruptors to predictive analytics, the exclusive gathering, held at the Harvard Club of New York City this September, will explore the intersection between service and technology, and what being in the brokerage business means today. On hand with insights will be Alon Chaver, chief information officer, HomeServices of America; Chelsea Goyer, VP, Recruiting, Partners & MLS Relations, Redfin; Joe Rand, chief creative officer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty; Charles Williams, chief executive officer/founder, Buyside; and more.
RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO Exchange is by exclusive invitation only. Contact Cindi Gallucci, cgallucci@rismedia.com, for information.
