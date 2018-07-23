Overstock.com Announces New Portal for Rentals

Overstock.com has announced that Houserie has been redesigned and relaunched, along with the introduction of a new portal, O Real Estate, for rentals. The portal will be released in September.

The announcement is the brand’s first foray into real estate, with O Real Estate encompassing buying, management and renting, according to a company release. At the same time, Houserie, which Overstock acquired in February 2018, has been built out, with a fresh look and more options.

“For nearly 20 years, Overstock has connected customers with premium home goods, helping them build their dream homes; now, we look forward to expanding those services in the real estate industry,” says Seth Moore, senior vice president of Strategy at Overstock.com. “We’re always finding ways to use our technology to help customers find just what they want for their homes. Adding real estate to the mix was a natural fit for our brand.”



