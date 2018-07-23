Realty ONE Group’s zONE Platform Garners 2 Million-Plus Unique Impressions

Realty ONE Group has announced its all-inclusive, solutions-based technology, zONE, garnered over two million unique impressions in 2017, and is closing in on two million impressions in 2018, marking a 50 percent growth rate.

“The industry has been heading in the direction of sourcing valuable data to provide solutions for real estate professionals,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO/founder of Realty ONE Group. “Since day one, we understood that we needed to build a paperless proprietary tech platform that would meet the demands of our real estate professionals’ needs. Companies that embrace the power of technology and data and match it with empowered real estate professionals are the ones that are going to come out on top.”

“The zONE is a tool that we created for our real estate professionals, and it is an attractive one that allows them to access all their business marketing and communications, technology and support in one place,” says Fred Bai, chief technology officer at Realty ONE Group. “Many companies, real estate or otherwise, struggle with having too many tools and overcomplicating their professionals’ workflow. With the zONE, we simplify this process by utilizing a single sign-on (SSO) system that allows our professionals to access every resource with just one click.”

Content Square 1.

zONE houses local and global listing syndications, marketing collateral and newsletter templates, integrated CRM solutions, video listing applications, transaction coordination, paperless open house systems, coaching programs, and much more.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.