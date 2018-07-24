Buyer Demand Heats Up, Propelled by Showings in the South

Buyer demand in June heated up, propelled by showings in the South, which increased 3.8 percent year-over-year, according to ShowingTime’s Showing Index®. Midwest showings also stacked up, 1.7 percent year-over-year. Showings slipped in the Northeast and West, 2 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively, year-over-year.

“We’ve now seen five consecutive months of year-over-year decreases in the West region, and are also seeing a moderate build-up of inventory in some Western markets,” says Daniil Cherkasskiy, chief analytics officer at ShowingTime. “These two factors point to a potential slowdown in demand in the West while real estate prices stay at historically elevated levels.”

The ShowingTime Showing Index is compiled using data from property showings scheduled across the country on listings using ShowingTime products and services, which facilitate more than four million showings each month. The Index tracks the average number of appointments received on an active listing during the month.

