First Team Agents Raise Over $100,000 for Peyton’s Project

Two First Team Real Estate agents, Erin Williamson and Christina Loomis, recently hosted a music and wine festival that raised over $100,000 for Peyton’s Project, dedicated to children and young adults affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare terminal illness. The event, held at an estate in Yorba Linda, drew nearly 400 attendees.

Having known Peyton Marquez—the 12-year-old boy for whom Peyton’s Project is named—since he was a small child, the cause hits close to home for Williamson and Loomis, who count his parents as close friends and have personally witnessed the family’s perseverance and strength in the face of unfathomable hardship.

“It’s unbelievably tough to imagine the heartbreak of being told your child has a terminal illness, for which there is no cure, that will dramatically cut his life short, and that will force him to endure physical pain and suffering as it inevitably progresses,” says Williamson. “Yet the manner in which Bonnie and Ethan Marquez have stepped up to the plate on behalf of all parents and children who are affected by this devastating disease is perhaps the most inspiring thing we’ve ever witnessed. What makes the sad reality of a DMD diagnosis all the more grim is the fact that so many children afflicted by the disease can’t afford the equipment and medical care needed to alleviate their pain and ensure a reasonable quality of life. Peyton’s Project is changing that, one child at a time, and we could not be happier to support the cause.

“Our hearts are so full thanks to the success of this event, which did more for Peyton’s Project than we ever could have imagined thanks to the generosity of our many friends who purchased tickets and contributed items large and small for auctions and raffles,” Williamson says. “In addition to raising much-needed money and awareness for this worthy cause, everyone had a truly wonderful evening.”

Along with 12 signed guitars, items like premium floor seats to concerts were auctioned off, with gift baskets valued between $50 and $250 up for raffles. In addition to a sit-down dinner with wine, guests enjoyed top-tier entertainment via DJ Ravi Drums, band Blind Innocence, and the night’s emcee, KTLA’s Henry DiCarlo.

To make a donation in support of Peyton’s Project, please visit paypal.me/peytonsproject or www.gofundme.com/PeytonsProjectDMD.



