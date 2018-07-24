Register Now for NAR’s Premier Tech Summitâ€”Seating Is Limited!

NAR PULSEâ€”The iOi Summit, August 29-30 in San Francisco, will bring together tech entrepreneurs, investors and real estate professionals to lead the future of real estate tech. Learn from over 50 technology companies, marketing experts and top-producing agents and brokers who are making waves in the real estate industry. View the complete agenda and register today.



Get Highly Qualified Leads With SEO

Help your firm get to the top of online search results by optimizing your website’s content. Search engine optimization (SEO) can provide you with increased online visibility and greater website traffic to generate leads. Click here to watch a four-video series to learn more about SEO fundamentals and how small changes to your website can improve your business’ search ranking.



Share Best REALTORÂ® Safety Resources With Brokers

What are the best safety programs, applications and products your brokerage uses to promote REALTORÂ® safety to your agents? Let us know by emailing safety@realtors.org so we can share with other brokers. Visit www.NAR.realtor/Safety for additional safety tools and resources!

