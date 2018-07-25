Adwerx Adds Instagram to Automated Listing Advertising Program

Adwerx has announced the addition of ads on Instagram into its Automated Listing Advertising Program. Adwerx will automatically enroll new partners into the service.

The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program has over 50 regional and national brokerages signed, and a potential total of 150,000 agents enrolled in the system. The program connects directly with multiple listing services, so that listing ads go live as soon as a property is publicly launched. Ads appear on a variety of popular websites and social networks.

“We are so gratified by the industry’s response to this program,” says Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. “Our mission is to make digital advertising simple and effective for agents and brokers so they can focus on business growth.”

The announcement comes after Adwerx announced integrations with dotloop and SkySlope, two transaction management platforms.

For more information, please visit adwerx.com/enterprise.



