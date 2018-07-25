Ahead of Spin-Off, American Home Shield Announces CFO

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. has announced the promotion of Brian K. Turcotte to chief financial officer of American Home Shield (AHS), ahead of AHS’ spin-off. Turcotte has held many roles at ServiceMaster, including most recently as vice president of Investor Relations and treasurer, and was instrumental in its IPO in 2014.

“Brian has been an outstanding leader and has delivered significant value to ServiceMaster in various leadership roles over the last five years,” says Nik Varty, CEO of ServiceMaster. “His incredible experience in finance and operations positions him well to help launch and lead American Home Shield as it spins off into an independent company. I am excited to see Brian take the lead finance role at AHS, and I am confident he will provide the same excellent support to Rex Tibbens [AHS CEO/president] and his team that I have come to expect during my time at ServiceMaster.”

“I’m thrilled to have Brian onboard to help build out our dynamic team and prepare for the spinoff,” says Tibbens. “His understanding of our business and the customer experience gives us the ability to continue our growth trajectory while identifying ways to reduce the friction in our customers’ lives.”

Content Square 1.

Previously he served as the business unit chief financial officer for American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group, as well as vice president of finance for the consolidated marketing organization.

Turcotte came to ServiceMaster after six years at Office Depot, where he served as vice president, finance and investor relations, leading the shareholder communications effort, as well as having financial reporting responsibility for the company’s operations in Asia and Latin America. He also worked at Xylem Global Partners, a New York-based asset management firm, where he was vice president and equity analyst. Prior to that, Turcotte spent more than 25 years with International Paper holding a variety of leadership positions in investor relations, sales and marketing, global product development, and other functions at locations across the United States.



For more information, please visit www.ahs.com.



Content Square 2.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.