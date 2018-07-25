CMK & Associates Joins Howard Hanna

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has added CMK & Associates, with the brokerage now operating as part of the Hanna Family of Companies.

“We are thrilled that Christian [Kleug, broker, CMK & Associates] and the rest of his team will be joining Howard Hanna and contributing to our growth in New York,” says Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Real Estate Brokerage at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “This is a great time for us to partner with CMK & Associates to provide unmatched, innovative and comprehensive real estate services to more buyers and sellers throughout the state.

“Through partnerships like this one with CMK & Associates, we hope to continue our position as the top choice in New York for buyers and sellers for many years to come,” Hanna says.

“The focus of CMK over the years has been on growth and improvement so we can provide the best resources to our agents and great service to our clients,” says Klueg. “Joining Howard Hanna, the third-largest brokerage in the United States, puts our agents and clients in the best possible position for continued success. With advanced resources and market exposure, this is the ideal next step in our journey to consistently provide the best in real estate services. I am excited about the opportunity this provides.”

“As Christian and I began our conversations, we found we had the same passion for the real estate business, shared similar cultures, and realized that there are many synergies within our two companies,” says Albert Picchi, senior vice president of the Eastern New York District. “CMK & Associates has grown tremendously over the past 10 years, and we are excited to expand our footprint into counties to the west of the Capital Region. I look forward to working with the entire team at CMK & Associates and helping continue their trajectory of growth as part of the Howard Hanna family.”

The over 60 sales associates and staff across the six offices of CMK & Associates will now be able to offer their clients access to Howard Hanna’s programs, including the exclusive 100% Money Back Guarantee, the luxury Homes of Distinction program, and apps that help to create a smooth buying or selling process. Howard Hanna’s one-stop shopping will enable the team at CMK & Associates to offer comprehensive mortgage, title, insurance and other real estate services to their clients.

The Howard Hanna brand will begin appearing on signs, advertising and marketing throughout the areas now served by CMK & Associates. Visitors to the website will soon be redirected to HowardHanna.com.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.



