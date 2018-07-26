Agents Make Moving More Affordable

MooveGuru™ and zipLogix™ have announced a new program that allows homebuyers and sellers to save 10 percent or more on moving expenses, integrated through zipForm® Plus. As consumers go through the stages of completing a transaction in zipForm Plus, MooveGuru allows agents to enroll their clients in MooveGuru’s service, which extends discounts to the consumer.

“Agents representing homebuyers and sellers know when a customer is moving, and, leveraging that information, they are in a great position to negotiate savings for their client,” says Scott Oakley, of MooveGuru. “The adoption rates by consumers have been extraordinary. The open rates are unusually high because movers depend on their trusted advisor—their real estate agent—for help during the move. We are able to send the right discount to the consumer at the right time in the transaction though our partnership with zipLogix.”

“It’s important real estate professionals are equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to deliver the best possible client experience,” says Scott Strong, CEO of zipLogix.

MooveGuru was inspired by University of Colorado research that indicated the average buyer/seller pays about $10,000 on move-related products and services. Moving companies have indicated that a major cost of their product is the ability to find customers who are moving. Over the past two years, MooveGuru has been piloting programs through more than 10,000 agents that match movers to service providers who offer everything from home insurance to home improvements.

MooveGuru uses a thoughtful artificial intelligence engine to deliver the right offer at the right moment in the moving process, estimating when a client will need a service. The offers are branded to the broker and agent when they are sent out to the client. Through the invitation process, agents may enroll their clients in the service one customer at a time, or automatically enroll their clients though each transaction.

For more information, please visit mooveguru.com/signup-ziplogix/.

