Homesnap Announces Facebook Dynamic Ads for Real Estate Retargeting

Homesnap has announced that brokerages now have the ability to retarget consumers that visit their website, as well as those who visit the Broker Public Portal (known to the public as Homesnap), through Facebook Dynamic Ads for Real Estate. Dynamic Ads for Real Estate automatically advertise listings to Facebook users who have previously searched for that listing, or similar properties, on a brokerage’s website or Homesnap.com. Leveraging the brokerage’s MLS feed, Homesnap also facilitates all of the setup and ongoing maintenance of the brokerage’s Facebook campaigns.

“This product is extremely powerful because it combines the brokerage’s inventory with Homesnap’s traffic to serve the consumer the precise type of homes they’ve already been searching for,” says Lou Mintzer, chief product officer at Homesnap. “Homesnap is uniquely positioned to provide this valuable offering to brokerages who want to target their digital marketing to the most interested home searchers.”



